Marshalls’ (LON:MSLH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Marshalls in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 429 ($5.93) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.77) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Marshalls to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marshalls presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 474.83 ($6.56).

Shares of LON:MSLH remained flat at $GBX 418.20 ($5.78) during midday trading on Wednesday. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 333.10 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 486.60 ($6.72).

In other news, insider Jack Clarke sold 50,112 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($6.24), for a total transaction of £226,506.24 ($312,940.37). Insiders have bought 106 shares of company stock worth $44,972 in the last quarter.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, traffic calming, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and decorative aggregates to local authorities, commercial architects, specifiers, contractors, house builders, builders merchants, DIY groups, professional landscapers, garden designers, and patio and driveway installers.

