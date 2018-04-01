Marshalls (MSLH) Price Target Raised to GBX 475 at Canaccord Genuity

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 470 ($6.49) to GBX 475 ($6.56) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.77) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.91) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marshalls to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marshalls in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 429 ($5.93) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 474.83 ($6.56).

LON:MSLH remained flat at $GBX 418.20 ($5.78) during trading hours on Wednesday. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 333.10 ($4.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 486.60 ($6.72).

In other news, insider Jack Clarke sold 50,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($6.24), for a total transaction of £226,506.24 ($312,940.37). Insiders have bought 106 shares of company stock worth $44,972 in the last ninety days.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, traffic calming, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and decorative aggregates to local authorities, commercial architects, specifiers, contractors, house builders, builders merchants, DIY groups, professional landscapers, garden designers, and patio and driveway installers.

