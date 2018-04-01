Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTN. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Marten Transport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,244.10, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $280,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $140,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,829,000 after purchasing an additional 499,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 64.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,613,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 38.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,709,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 477,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,706,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after buying an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 27.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 186,501 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

