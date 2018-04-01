Masimo Co. (MASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. Masimo posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,249 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 881,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Masimo by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,278,000 after buying an additional 48,536 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 685,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,317,000 after buying an additional 132,053 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 587,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,784,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Masimo by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 468,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,687,000 after buying an additional 129,905 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 586,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,929. The company has a market capitalization of $4,541.39, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $104.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/masimo-co-masi-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-70-per-share.html.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.