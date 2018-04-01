Master Swiscoin (MSCN) Price Down 29.8% This Week

Master Swiscoin (CURRENCY:MSCN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Master Swiscoin has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Master Swiscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Master Swiscoin has a market capitalization of $60,137.00 and approximately $373.00 worth of Master Swiscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Master Swiscoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00688818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00162277 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032486 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030898 BTC.

About Master Swiscoin

Master Swiscoin’s genesis date was February 9th, 2017. Master Swiscoin’s total supply is 1,007,255,720 coins and its circulating supply is 45,143,320 coins. Master Swiscoin’s official website is www.swisopensource.com.

Buying and Selling Master Swiscoin

Master Swiscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Master Swiscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Swiscoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Swiscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Swiscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Swiscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.