Swatch Group (SWGAY) versus Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Critical Comparison

Swatch Group (OTCMKTS: SWGAY) and Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Swatch Group and Matthews International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swatch Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Matthews International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Matthews International has a consensus target price of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.02%. Given Matthews International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matthews International is more favorable than Swatch Group.

Profitability

This table compares Swatch Group and Matthews International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A Matthews International 6.46% 15.09% 5.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swatch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Matthews International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Matthews International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Matthews International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Matthews International pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matthews International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Matthews International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Swatch Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matthews International has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swatch Group and Matthews International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swatch Group $7.67 billion 1.78 $582.78 million N/A N/A Matthews International $1.52 billion 1.08 $74.36 million $3.60 14.06

Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than Matthews International.

Summary

Matthews International beats Swatch Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company's Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. Its Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components and systems, as well as sports timing activities. The company is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, watch case polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch glasses, watch dials and bracelets, watch hands, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, it engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate project and property management, reinsurance, and finance businesses. The Swatch Group AG offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Calvin Klein, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The company markets its products through a distribution network; network of Tourbillon and Hour Passion multibrand watch and jewelry boutiques and monobrand stores; and online stores. The Swatch Group AG is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems. The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products for use in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. Its products include cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, and other memorialization products, as well as architectural products to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. It serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and pharmaceutical producers. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

