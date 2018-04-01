Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,947.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 40.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, RightBTC and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 63.3% lower against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5,947.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00691960 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160013 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030223 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OTCBTC and RightBTC. It is not possible to buy Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

