MAZA Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (MZC)

MAZA (CURRENCY:MZC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. MAZA has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $2,102.00 worth of MAZA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAZA has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One MAZA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAZA alerts:

MazaCoin (MZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About MAZA

MZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. MAZA’s total supply is 1,371,778,720 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,345,280 coins. MAZA’s official Twitter account is @MazaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAZA is www.mazacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MAZA

MAZA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy MAZA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAZA must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAZA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAZA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAZA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.