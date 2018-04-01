MCBC (MCFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MCBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MCBC from $28.00 to $29.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of MCBC in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $25.20 on Thursday. MCBC has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $470.71, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.62.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. MCBC had a return on equity of 149.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that MCBC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MCBC by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after buying an additional 843,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MCBC by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MCBC by 663.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 198,482 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in MCBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MCBC by 90.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 126,975 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MCBC

MCBC Holdings, Inc (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

