McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 136 ($1.88) price target on the stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 205 ($2.83) to GBX 185 ($2.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 219 ($3.03) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Numis Securities dropped their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 179 ($2.47) to GBX 164 ($2.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. decreased their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 179 ($2.47) to GBX 164 ($2.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 187 ($2.58) to GBX 185 ($2.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McCarthy & Stone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 182 ($2.51).

MCS stock remained flat at $GBX 144.50 ($2.00) during midday trading on Wednesday. McCarthy & Stone has a 1-year low of GBX 130.90 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 197.60 ($2.73).

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider John Tonkiss purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($18,651.56).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder. The Company is the parent company of the McCarthy & Stone Group. Its subsidiaries include McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Limited and McCarthy & Stone Management Services Limited. Ortus Homes is a trading name of the Company.

