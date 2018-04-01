McDonald's Co. (MCD) Position Lessened by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald's from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $128.60 and a 12-month high of $178.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124,243.60, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

