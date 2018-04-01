McDonald's Co. (MCD) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank lowered its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises 1.6% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 3,951.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,422,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $677,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 72.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,371,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,282,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 69.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,558,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,157,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,669 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,820,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,111 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124,243.60, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $128.60 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

In other McDonald's news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $191.00) on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

