Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Synnex (SNX)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synnex (NYSE:SNX) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synnex were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Synnex by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Synnex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synnex by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invictus RG grew its stake in shares of Synnex by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Synnex by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synnex news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total value of $246,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,632.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $122,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,268,400 shares of company stock worth $165,286,532 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synnex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synnex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research upgraded Synnex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Synnex from $1.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synnex from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synnex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.

SNX stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Synnex has a fifty-two week low of $101.48 and a fifty-two week high of $141.94. The company has a market cap of $4,748.55, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Synnex had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synnex will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Synnex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

