Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Buys 10,108 Shares of Under Armour (UA)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour (NYSE:UA) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,345.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of -0.84.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

In related news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 19,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $296,412.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Vetr lowered Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

