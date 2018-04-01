ICU Medical (ICUI) Holdings Trimmed by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 100,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $252.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,108.32, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $265.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $370.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.91 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 286.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 13,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total transaction of $3,356,179.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,464,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 23,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $5,197,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,431 shares of company stock worth $10,662,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

