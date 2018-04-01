MEDNAX (MD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Media headlines about MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MEDNAX earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0486020622409 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.63. 418,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,495. The firm has a market cap of $5,217.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $910.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.55 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $49.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.69.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $175,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MEDNAX (MD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/mednax-md-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-16.html.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.