MEMBERS Trust Co Invests $251,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stock

MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,346 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.3% in the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 148.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. < Jefferies Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $190.76.

NASDAQ COST opened at $188.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82,686.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $561,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,288.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,859 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,650 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

