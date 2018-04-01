Memetic / PepeCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $79,098.00 (CRYPTO:MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $79,098.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002708 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00698761 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00161716 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033057 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 22,329,889 coins and its circulating supply is 21,962,637 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Memetic / PepeCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.