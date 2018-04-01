Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,144,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,997,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,019,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,684,000 after acquiring an additional 801,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,515,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,730,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $146,861.47, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

In related news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,458.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/merck-co-inc-mrk-holdings-trimmed-by-wellington-shields-capital-management-llc.html.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.