Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €115.00 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase set a €95.00 ($117.28) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America set a €95.00 ($117.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($137.04) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.55 ($124.13).

Shares of MRK stock remained flat at $€77.90 ($96.17) during trading hours on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($141.98).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

