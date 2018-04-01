Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €85.00 ($104.94) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase set a €95.00 ($117.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America set a €95.00 ($117.28) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($137.04) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.55 ($124.13).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

FRA MRK opened at €77.90 ($96.17) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($141.98).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/merck-kgaa-mrk-given-a-85-00-price-target-by-deutsche-bank-analysts-updated.html.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.