Reviewing Mercury Systems (MRCY) and Agilysys (AGYS)

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Mercury Systems has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercury Systems and Agilysys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems $408.59 million 5.70 $24.87 million $0.95 50.86 Agilysys $127.68 million 2.18 -$11.72 million N/A N/A

Mercury Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Agilysys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercury Systems and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems 0 2 4 0 2.67 Agilysys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercury Systems currently has a consensus price target of $55.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.24%. Given Mercury Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than Agilysys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Mercury Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Mercury Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury Systems and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems 9.61% 6.32% 5.34% Agilysys -10.66% -12.12% -8.35%

Summary

Mercury Systems beats Agilysys on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components. It designs and builds RF and microwave components and subsystems for the electronic warfare (EW), signals intelligence (SIGINT) and other communications requirements and applications. It offers analyst services and systems engineering support, consulting, maintenance and other support, testing and installation. It designs, markets and sells software and middleware environments for the development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. It also offers solutions in mission computing, safety-critical avionics and platform management.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

