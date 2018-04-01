Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 441.50 ($6.10).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MERL shares. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Merlin Entertainments from GBX 382 ($5.28) to GBX 360 ($4.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Merlin Entertainments from GBX 530 ($7.32) to GBX 450 ($6.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 454 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa bought 69,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £250,214.40 ($345,695.50).

Merlin Entertainments stock opened at GBX 349.50 ($4.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,670.00 and a PE ratio of 1,747.50. Merlin Entertainments has a 1-year low of GBX 317.10 ($4.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 537.50 ($7.43).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Merlin Entertainments’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are larger multi-day destination venues, with on-site themed accommodation.

