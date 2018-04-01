Merus (MRUS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Merus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $18.53 on Friday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merus stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 196,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Merus as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/merus-mrus-upgraded-to-hold-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a biotechnology company based in the Netherlands. The Company develops differentiating therapeutics for cancer patients. The product programs in the Merus pipeline are based on the Biclonics format. Its products inlcude, among others, MCLA-134 that is designed to bind to a combination of two immunomodulatory targets expressed by T cells, as wellas MCLA-145 that is designed to bind to a tumor-associated target with an immunomodulatory target involved in checkpoint inhibition.

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.