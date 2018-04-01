MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,956 PVH (PVH)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH (NYSE:PVH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,070,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $695,728,000 after buying an additional 111,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,244,000 after buying an additional 59,219 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 900,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,533,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,772,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 677,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,954,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $151.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. PVH has a twelve month low of $96.85 and a twelve month high of $157.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11,649.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,300 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $323,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $445,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $900,086. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $156.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray boosted their price objective on shares of PVH to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

