MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 238,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Umpqua as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Umpqua by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,884,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,403,000 after purchasing an additional 401,437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Umpqua by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,282,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,605,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Umpqua by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 74,244 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Umpqua by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,804,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after purchasing an additional 344,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 5,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $124,302.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,719.60, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $23.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-buys-shares-of-238900-umpqua-holdings-co-umpq-updated.html.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.