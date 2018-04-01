MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 54,685 IDACORP Inc (IDA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,685 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 9,134 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other IDACORP news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $312,020.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tessia Park sold 300 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $25,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDA opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,448.10, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.65. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $100.04.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $305.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.05 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. research analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

