MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.14 Million in UGI Corp (UGI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UGI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,784,000 after acquiring an additional 709,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,606,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,691,000 after acquiring an additional 447,298 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,733,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of UGI by 823.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 423,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 378,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in shares of UGI by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 304,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 245,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,685.28, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Perreault acquired 2,270 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.14 Million in UGI Corp (UGI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-ugi-corp-ugi-updated.html.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.