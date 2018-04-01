MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $5.22 Million Position in Harris Co. (HRS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Harris by 980.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new stake in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRS opened at $161.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $19,148.78, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. Harris Co. has a 1 year low of $106.18 and a 1 year high of $164.58.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Harris had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Harris from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

In other Harris news, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 51,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $7,843,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $3,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,882 shares of company stock worth $12,221,320. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

