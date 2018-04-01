MetLife (MET) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about MetLife (NYSE:MET) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MetLife earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.4880086374228 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $62.00 price objective on shares of MetLife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MetLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,535,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,557. The company has a market capitalization of $47,571.54, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). MetLife had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $15.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

