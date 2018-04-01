Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 139,842 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,842 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,384,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,442 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 304,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 124,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67,376.44, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.30. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

