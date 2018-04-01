Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,684 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,893 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $39,743,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ball by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,523,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 710,179 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $23,561,000. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $21,736,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,582. The stock has a market cap of $13,916.05, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Ball had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $100,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 390,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,063,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $261,853.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 398,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,505.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,836 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-reduces-stake-in-ball-co-bll-updated.html.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.