First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,651 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $188,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 292,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,621.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FR stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,512.51, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. Mizuho began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-sells-120651-shares-of-first-industrial-realty-trust-inc-fr-updated.html.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.