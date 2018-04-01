Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mettler-Toledo International earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.0282815969613 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $692.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.30.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $575.03. 275,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,795. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $472.44 and a 52-week high of $697.26. The firm has a market cap of $14,647.74, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.54% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Waldemar Rauch sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.72, for a total value of $2,200,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,112.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.35, for a total value of $3,674,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,059. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

