MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTG. ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,821.21, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.66 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,991,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,197,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,450 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $12,706,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $11,924,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,621,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,216,000 after acquiring an additional 864,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/mgic-investment-corp-mtg-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.