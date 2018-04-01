Michael A. Eck Purchases 10,000 Shares of J.Jill Inc (JILL) Stock

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael A. Eck purchased 10,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,862.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE JILL opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.48. J.Jill Inc has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 and a PE ratio of 5.59.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 194.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in J.Jill by 85.9% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 45,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

JILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on J.Jill from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen set a $7.00 price objective on J.Jill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price objective on J.Jill and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

WARNING: “Michael A. Eck Purchases 10,000 Shares of J.Jill Inc (JILL) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/michael-a-eck-buys-10000-shares-of-j-jill-inc-jill-stock-updated.html.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.