Michaels Companies (MIK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “The Michaels Companies, Inc. is a specialty retailer of arts and crafts. The Company’s stores offer stock-keeping units in arts, crafts, scrapbooking, floral, framing, home décor, seasonal offerings, and children’s hobbies. It produces 11 exclusive private brands including Recollections(R), Studio Decor(R), Bead Landing(R), Creatology(R), Ashland(R), Celebrate It(R), Art Minds(R), Artist’s Loft(R), Craft Smart(R), Loops & Threads(R) and Imagin8(R). The Michaels Companies, Inc. is based in Irving, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIK. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Michaels Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.70.

MIK stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,585.90, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,076,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Michaels Companies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

