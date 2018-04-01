Michelin (EPA:ML) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($154.32) price target on Michelin (EPA:ML) in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a €151.00 ($186.42) target price on Michelin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase set a €145.00 ($179.01) price target on Michelin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs set a €148.00 ($182.72) target price on Michelin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($160.49) target price on Michelin and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($134.57) price objective on Michelin and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michelin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €132.50 ($163.58).

EPA ML opened at €126.65 ($156.36) on Friday. Michelin has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($132.04) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($161.54).

About Michelin

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

