Citigroup Lowers Micron Technology (MU) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.52 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60,470.15, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $768,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,461.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $128,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,487.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,807 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,730,000 after acquiring an additional 835,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 9,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,676,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 27,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.1% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 801,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

