Micron Technology (MU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo restated their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo currently has a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.32.

MU stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60,470.15, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $31,813.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $128,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,487.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,199 shares of company stock worth $1,893,807. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

