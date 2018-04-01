Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Stock Price

News articles about Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mid-Con Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.7949606137192 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MCEP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. 43,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

Get Mid-Con Energy Partners alerts:

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/mid-con-energy-partners-mcep-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, exploitation and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on enhanced oil recovery (EOR). The Company’s properties are located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in over four areas: Northeastern Oklahoma; parts of Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas within the Hugoton; Texas Gulf Coast, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.