Midcoast Energy Partners (MEP) Given Media Sentiment Score of -0.08

News articles about Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE:MEP) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Midcoast Energy Partners earned a news sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.7421420376936 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MEP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 145,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,267. Midcoast Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Midcoast Energy Partners Company Profile

Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. (MEP) is a limited partnership company that is engaged in the natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) midstream business. It operates through two segments: Gathering, Processing and Transportation, and Logistics and Marketing. It also provides marketing services of natural gas and NGLs to wholesale customers.

