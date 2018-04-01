Millennium Management LLC Sells 91,463 Shares of Aecom (ACM)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,463 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Aecom worth $18,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Aecom by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Poloni sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $182,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,467. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Aecom to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aecom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Aecom stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Aecom has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5,671.19, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Aecom had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/millennium-management-llc-sells-91463-shares-of-aecom-acm.html.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.