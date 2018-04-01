Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309,818 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global Payments worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2,412.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $213,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Global Payments to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $62,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $697,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,620.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,237. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $111.52 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $76.47 and a twelve month high of $118.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,754.65, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

