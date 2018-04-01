MindCoin (MND) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One MindCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MindCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. MindCoin has a total market cap of $49,512.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041115 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000287 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MindCoin Coin Profile

MindCoin (MND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. The official website for MindCoin is www.mindcoin.xyz. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto.

Buying and Selling MindCoin

MindCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase MindCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MindCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MindCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

