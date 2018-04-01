Mineum Price Reaches $0.0240 (MNM)

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Mineum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Mineum has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Mineum has a market cap of $226,679.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000558 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000305 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mineum

Mineum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineum’s official website is mineum.org. The official message board for Mineum is forum.mineum.org.

Mineum Coin Trading

Mineum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Mineum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

