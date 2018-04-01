Mitie (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.32) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTO. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Mitie from GBX 253 ($3.50) to GBX 205 ($2.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) target price on shares of Mitie in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.42) target price on shares of Mitie in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223.17 ($3.08).

Get Mitie alerts:

LON MTO opened at GBX 159 ($2.20) on Friday. Mitie has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.90 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.50 ($4.33).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mitie (MTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/mitie-mto-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital-updated.html.

About Mitie

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Property Management, and Healthcare. It offers cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control, landscaping, and gritting services; and integrated security products and services, such as security personnel, remote monitoring, mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.