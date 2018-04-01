Mizuho Analysts Give Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) a $79.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Spark Therapeutics from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $73.00 price objective on Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.58.

ONCE stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,478.28, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.82. Spark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $91.75.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73). The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a negative net margin of 2,100.80%. sell-side analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCE. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,188,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,340,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 27,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 353,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,848,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,986,000 after purchasing an additional 241,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 46.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

