Mizuho Begins Coverage on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CYH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Community Health Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.06. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen purchased 478,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,905,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. FrontFour Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 882.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/mizuho-initiates-coverage-on-community-health-systems-cyh-updated.html.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.