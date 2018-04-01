Mohawk Industries (MHK) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mohawk Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.1570330938744 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Longbow Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered Mohawk Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.07.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,323. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $226.42 and a twelve month high of $286.85. The firm has a market cap of $17,282.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $214,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Henry Runge III bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $250.87 per share, for a total transaction of $125,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $585,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,595 shares of company stock worth $8,603,365. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/mohawk-industries-mhk-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.